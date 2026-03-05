Tripura Boosts Healthcare: New Superspecialty Hospitals in the Pipeline

The government of Tripura, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, announced a partnership with Guwahati Neurological Research Centre to introduce a superspecialty hospital at Hapania in West Tripura district. This move aligns with the administration's efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure significantly.

Previously, the state had partnered with Srija Hospitals and Research Institute to establish another superspecialty hospital and medical college in the region. These projects aim to bolster the state's medical facilities, reducing the need for patient referrals outside the state and improving local healthcare resources.

Furthermore, the state is focusing on upgrading the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College. By collaborating with AIIMS New Delhi, ICU capacity is expected to more than double, alongside new telemedicine connections for patient care. Discussions have also been initiated about a potential medical university to streamline medical education and regulation.