Left Menu

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Sees Overwhelming Response

Vishal Mega Mart's Rs 8,000-crore initial public offer (IPO) was fully subscribed on the second day, receiving 1.53 times more bids than shares available. The IPO, which will end on December 13, is entirely an offer-for-sale and has garnered significant interest from anchor investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:17 IST
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Sees Overwhelming Response
  • Country:
  • India

The Rs 8,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart saw strong demand, achieving full subscription 1.53 times on Thursday, the second day of bidding.

According to the NSE, the IPO received bids for 1,15,74,96,150 shares against 75,67,56,757 shares available. Non-institutional investors subscribed 3.80 times, while retail investors subscribed 1.16 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers showed modest interest at 48 percent.

With a pricing range of Rs 74-78 per share, the IPO will conclude on December 13. Managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital and others, the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024