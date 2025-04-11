Unveiling the Truth: Secret Files on MLK and RFK Assassinations to be Released

In a significant move towards transparency, the U.S. government is set to release long-held documents regarding the 1968 assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr and Senator Robert F Kennedy. National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard, announced the impending disclosure during a recent Cabinet meeting.

According to Gabbard, more than 100 personnel have been working diligently to scan these archival records, which had languished in storage for decades. The revelation comes as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, promoting the release of governmental documents pertinent to these historic events.

Further efforts are underway to ensure no document is left unexamined, with searches extending into FBI, CIA, and other agency storage. This initiative aligns with a broader task force exploration into declassifying other significant governmental records, including information on COVID-19 origins and the so-called 'Havana syndrome'.

