Britain Weighs Troop Deployment in Ukraine for Peacekeeping Mission

In a strategic move to bolster peace efforts in Ukraine, Britain is contemplating sending troops to the region for a five-year peacekeeping mission. The plan, which is being discussed with allied nations, aims to curb any Russian aggression post-settlement.

As cited in The Telegraph report, the deployment is one of several options under consideration, focusing on creating a European-led force primarily tasked with deterring Russian breaches and giving Ukrainian forces a much-needed breather from incessant conflict.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer mentioned in March that numerous countries are prepared to contribute peacekeeping troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia, signifying international collaboration to restore stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)