Britain Weighs Troop Deployment in Ukraine for Peacekeeping Mission
Britain is considering the deployment of troops to Ukraine under a European-led force plan discussed by allies. This move aims to deter Russian aggression and provide Ukraine with respite. Multiple countries have expressed willingness to provide peacekeeping troops following a potential peace deal with Russia.
In a strategic move to bolster peace efforts in Ukraine, Britain is contemplating sending troops to the region for a five-year peacekeeping mission. The plan, which is being discussed with allied nations, aims to curb any Russian aggression post-settlement.
As cited in The Telegraph report, the deployment is one of several options under consideration, focusing on creating a European-led force primarily tasked with deterring Russian breaches and giving Ukrainian forces a much-needed breather from incessant conflict.
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer mentioned in March that numerous countries are prepared to contribute peacekeeping troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia, signifying international collaboration to restore stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Ukraine
- troops
- deployment
- peacekeeping
- plan
- Russia
- European-led
- Keir Starmer
- conflict
ALSO READ
New Russian Ambassador Takes Steps to Mend U.S.-Russia Relations
Unveiling the Secret Lives of Plant Stomata
Russia's New Diplomatic Era: Ambassador Alexander Darchiev Takes Charge
North Korea Bolsters Russian War Effort with Troops and Technology
Amnesty International Urges Pakistan to Halt Afghan Deportation Plan