Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady as ECB Delivers Expected Rate Cut

Euro zone government bond yields remained stable on Thursday after the ECB announced a 25 basis-point rate cut, marking the fourth reduction this year. While the German 10-year bond yield rose slightly, attention now shifts to whether the ECB is decreasing rates rapidly enough amid economic weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:11 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady as ECB Delivers Expected Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Thursday following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to implement a 25 basis-point rate cut, as widely anticipated by financial markets.

This marks the ECB's fourth rate reduction in 2023, with markets having fully expected this move, leaving little hope for a larger cut. The European Central Bank signaled further potential easing as the region grapples with weak economic data and inflation targets.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a slight increase, while Italy's 10-year yield climbed after hitting a recent low. The spread between Italian and German yields widened marginally, whereas French-German yield differentials narrowed. Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank opted for its largest rate cut in nearly a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024