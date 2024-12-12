Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady as ECB Delivers Expected Rate Cut

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Thursday following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to implement a 25 basis-point rate cut, as widely anticipated by financial markets.

This marks the ECB's fourth rate reduction in 2023, with markets having fully expected this move, leaving little hope for a larger cut. The European Central Bank signaled further potential easing as the region grapples with weak economic data and inflation targets.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a slight increase, while Italy's 10-year yield climbed after hitting a recent low. The spread between Italian and German yields widened marginally, whereas French-German yield differentials narrowed. Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank opted for its largest rate cut in nearly a decade.

