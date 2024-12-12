Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady as ECB Delivers Expected Rate Cut
Euro zone government bond yields remained stable on Thursday after the ECB announced a 25 basis-point rate cut, marking the fourth reduction this year. While the German 10-year bond yield rose slightly, attention now shifts to whether the ECB is decreasing rates rapidly enough amid economic weakness.
Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Thursday following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to implement a 25 basis-point rate cut, as widely anticipated by financial markets.
This marks the ECB's fourth rate reduction in 2023, with markets having fully expected this move, leaving little hope for a larger cut. The European Central Bank signaled further potential easing as the region grapples with weak economic data and inflation targets.
Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a slight increase, while Italy's 10-year yield climbed after hitting a recent low. The spread between Italian and German yields widened marginally, whereas French-German yield differentials narrowed. Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank opted for its largest rate cut in nearly a decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
