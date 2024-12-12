Left Menu

Stock Market Jitters: Tech Stocks and Inflation in Focus

U.S. stocks, particularly in tech, show volatility amidst concerns over inflation and economic policy shifts. Adobe's forecast and unemployment figures contribute to market fluctuations. The announced rate cut by the Federal Reserve and potential tariff policies add layers of uncertainty, influencing trader behaviors and stock futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:39 IST
Wall Street is gearing up for a volatile session as tech stocks, central to the market rally, face fresh pressure from economic data and policy prospects. Adobe's disappointing revenue forecast and unexpected unemployment claims have prompted a shift in investor sentiment.

Despite recent gains, market futures show declines amidst expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, with inflation concerns at the forefront. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq's recent highs are overshadowed by a rise in producer prices, which exceeded economists' predictions for November.

While traders anticipate the Fed's meeting next week, with a 98% likelihood of a rate cut, analysts warn of potential challenges ahead. Recent policy speculations, such as tariff reforms, could spark inflationary trends, complicating market dynamics as growth stocks, including Nvidia, trend downward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

