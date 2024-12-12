Stock Market Jitters: Tech Stocks and Inflation in Focus

Wall Street is gearing up for a volatile session as tech stocks, central to the market rally, face fresh pressure from economic data and policy prospects. Adobe's disappointing revenue forecast and unexpected unemployment claims have prompted a shift in investor sentiment.

Despite recent gains, market futures show declines amidst expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, with inflation concerns at the forefront. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq's recent highs are overshadowed by a rise in producer prices, which exceeded economists' predictions for November.

While traders anticipate the Fed's meeting next week, with a 98% likelihood of a rate cut, analysts warn of potential challenges ahead. Recent policy speculations, such as tariff reforms, could spark inflationary trends, complicating market dynamics as growth stocks, including Nvidia, trend downward.

