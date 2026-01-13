Left Menu

Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

The yen fell to its lowest level against the dollar since July 2024 due to Japanese elections and fears over Federal Reserve independence. The election may boost the 'Takaichi trade' as fiscal stimulus expectations rise. Currency intervention by Japan could stabilize the yen amidst global uncertainties.

Updated: 13-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:55 IST
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen hit its lowest value against the dollar since July 2024 as Japanese elections loomed and concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence weighed on the dollar. Analysts maintain worries surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are critical for long-term market dynamics.

Despite political critique from Republicans regarding the investigation into Powell, the yen remained at the forefront of financial moves, sliding past 159 per dollar. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's intent to dissolve parliament intensified market activity, with the dollar climbing by 0.5% to 158.9 yen.

Investors speculate a Takaichi electoral win could further the 'Takaichi trade', bringing fiscal stimulus expectations that may boost stocks and bond yields while devaluing the yen. Discussion also centered on potential direct market intervention by Japanese authorities to curb the yen's depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

