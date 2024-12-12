Left Menu

Maldivian Airlines Expands Horizons with Direct Flights to China by 2025

Maldivian Airlines plans to launch wide-body aircraft flights to four Chinese cities, including Beijing, starting January 2025, aiming to enhance tourism and connectivity. The airline also intends to expand its services to Europe and South Africa, marking a significant milestone for the Maldives' tourism sector.

In a strategic move to bolster tourism and connectivity, Maldivian Airlines announced plans to commence flights to four key cities in China, including Beijing, starting January 2025. This expansion is expected to significantly boost the Maldives' tourism industry, already seeing a substantial influx of Chinese tourists.

According to a statement by Maldivian Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen, the initiative aligns with a broader expansion strategy that includes new European destinations. This marks a momentous step for the archipelagic nation, enhancing its global air connectivity capabilities.

Currently, Maldivian Airlines serves 16 domestic destinations and several regions in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh with a fleet comprising one Airbus A320, four ATRs, and eight Dash aircrafts. The introduction of direct flights to China eliminates the need for transit stops, offering direct long-haul connectivity for the first time.

