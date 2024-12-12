Audi's Brussels Plant Closure Sparks Industry Reaction

The Audi plant in Brussels is set to cease operations by February 28 next year, according to an announcement by Audi spokesperson Peter D'hoore on Thursday. The decision was confirmed after the company failed to identify viable alternatives to prevent closure.

Gerd Walker, a board member at Audi AG and the company's head of production, described the closure as a painful decision and the most difficult one faced in his career. The plant's fate appeared to be sealed in November following an earlier statement from a spokesperson indicating no buyer had been found.

Previous reports from Belgian media suggested that Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio showed interest in Audi's Brussels facility. However, Nio CEO William Li refuted the claims, stating that there were no plans to acquire the plant.

