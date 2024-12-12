Left Menu

Audi's Brussels Plant Closure Sparks Industry Reaction

Audi's Brussels plant will shut down by February 28, as no alternatives to closure were found. This decision, described as particularly challenging by Audi's head of production, came after unsuccessful attempts to sell the facility. Reports speculated on interest from Chinese EV maker Nio, but Nio denied acquisition plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:45 IST
The Audi plant in Brussels is set to cease operations by February 28 next year, according to an announcement by Audi spokesperson Peter D'hoore on Thursday. The decision was confirmed after the company failed to identify viable alternatives to prevent closure.

Gerd Walker, a board member at Audi AG and the company's head of production, described the closure as a painful decision and the most difficult one faced in his career. The plant's fate appeared to be sealed in November following an earlier statement from a spokesperson indicating no buyer had been found.

Previous reports from Belgian media suggested that Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio showed interest in Audi's Brussels facility. However, Nio CEO William Li refuted the claims, stating that there were no plans to acquire the plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

