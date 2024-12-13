Dollar Surges Amid Rate Cut Bets and Global Economic Movements
The dollar reached a 2 1/2-week high against major peers on Friday, bolstered by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and global central banks' monetary policy adjustments. Despite economic fluctuations, traders are confident about the Fed's cautious approach to future rate modifications, contributing to the dollar's upward momentum.
The U.S. dollar soared to a 2 1/2-week high on Friday, driven by growing anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. This marks its strongest weekly performance in a month as investors speculate about the Fed's approach to future rate reductions.
The dollar's strength was bolstered by rate cuts from the European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank, while traders expect the Bank of Japan to maintain its current rate policy. These developments have contributed to the dollar index climbing to 107.15, a level not reached since late November.
U.S. economic indicators, including softer producer price figures and rising unemployment claims, have reinforced expectations for a Fed cut on December 18. As global central banks adjust their policies, the dollar's position strength underlines the ongoing economic uncertainties and strategic monetary responses worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
