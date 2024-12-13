Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Rate Cut Bets and Global Economic Movements

The dollar reached a 2 1/2-week high against major peers on Friday, bolstered by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and global central banks' monetary policy adjustments. Despite economic fluctuations, traders are confident about the Fed's cautious approach to future rate modifications, contributing to the dollar's upward momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Rate Cut Bets and Global Economic Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar soared to a 2 1/2-week high on Friday, driven by growing anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. This marks its strongest weekly performance in a month as investors speculate about the Fed's approach to future rate reductions.

The dollar's strength was bolstered by rate cuts from the European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank, while traders expect the Bank of Japan to maintain its current rate policy. These developments have contributed to the dollar index climbing to 107.15, a level not reached since late November.

U.S. economic indicators, including softer producer price figures and rising unemployment claims, have reinforced expectations for a Fed cut on December 18. As global central banks adjust their policies, the dollar's position strength underlines the ongoing economic uncertainties and strategic monetary responses worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024