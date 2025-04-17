Central Banks in Spotlight: Euro and U.S. Yield Moves Signal Economic Shifts
Euro zone bond yields rose as investors anticipate a rate cut by the ECB and assess U.S. tariffs' impact on monetary policy. Key market indicators include the German 10-year yield and ECB deposit rate forecasts. Recent movements in U.S. Treasury yields and Italian bonds offer further economic insights.
Euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick on Thursday as investors brace for a possible rate cut of 25 basis points by the European Central Bank. The financial community is keenly observing for signals about the U.S. tariffs' effect on monetary policy.
Investors are particularly attentive to whether the ECB will retain its language on rates being restrictive, as this would suggest further policy easing. Updates on trade barriers' impacts are also of interest. Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, rose to 2.51% following a drop.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields declined after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments stirred doubts about economic growth, while Italian bond yields rose to 3.73%. The recent S&P upgrade of Italy's ratings underscores evolving market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
