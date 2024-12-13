AfDB Highlights Key Strategies for Combating Land Degradation and Promoting Sustainable Land Management at COP16

The African Development Bank (AfDB) showcased its comprehensive strategies for tackling land degradation and promoting sustainable land management during a pivotal side event at the 16th Session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16) on December 9. The event, titled ‘Scaling Up Land Restoration and Sustainable Land Use Planning: African Development Bank’s Contribution to Combating Land Degradation,’ highlighted the Bank’s vital role in advancing environmental sustainability in Africa.

In his opening remarks, Anthony Nyong, the African Development Bank’s Director of Climate Change and Green Growth, stressed the urgency of addressing land degradation in Africa. “Land degradation remains a pressing global challenge, particularly in Africa, where its impacts are felt acutely in food security, water availability, and economic stability,” Nyong said. He emphasized that the AfDB remains committed to tackling these challenges through strategic investments and innovative programs aimed at restoring degraded lands and promoting sustainable practices that enhance the resilience of African communities.

Key Initiatives for Sustainable Land Use

The event showcased several transformative initiatives led by the African Development Bank, including large-scale reforestation projects in the Zambezi Basin, climate-smart agricultural programs under the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), and land tenure security efforts in the Horn of Africa. These projects aim to not only restore degraded land but also improve agricultural productivity, increase food security, and combat climate change.

One notable initiative presented was the Building Women’s Economic Resilience for Sustainable Peace Project in South Sudan, which focuses on improving women’s land rights and promoting gender equality in the context of sustainable development. By strengthening women’s access to land and resources, the project aims to enhance food security and resilience in a region that is particularly vulnerable to land degradation.

Inclusive Green Growth Through Harmonized Land Use Planning

Maria Mareaelle Saguti, the Chief Land Officer at the African Development Bank, outlined the Bank’s approach to land restoration, which includes harmonized land use planning and climate-smart strategies. She emphasized that these strategies are critical to the Bank’s vision for inclusive green growth, which aims to protect ecosystems, drive resilience, and secure a sustainable future for Africa. “Inclusive green growth is about ensuring that development is environmentally sustainable while also supporting economic and social progress,” Saguti explained.

Global Collaboration for Land Restoration

Husna Mbarak, Land Governance Program Manager at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), underscored the importance of international cooperation in tackling land degradation. She pointed to collaborative efforts in countries such as Burkina Faso, Liberia, and Togo as models of effective land governance, where stakeholders from governments, NGOs, and local communities are working together to develop and implement sustainable land use strategies.

Mbarak noted the significance of participatory approaches in land use planning, which involve local communities in decision-making and ensure that policies reflect the needs and realities on the ground. This approach is integral to fostering long-term sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change and land degradation.

Fostering Partnerships for Future Action

The AfDB’s side event at UNCCD COP16 served as a vital platform for exchanging knowledge, building partnerships, and aligning efforts to advance sustainable land management and restoration in Africa. By presenting its multifaceted approach to land restoration, the African Development Bank underscored its commitment to combating land degradation and promoting climate adaptation through coordinated, inclusive, and gender-responsive development strategies.

These initiatives and discussions reflect the AfDB’s dedication to supporting Africa in its journey towards a greener, more resilient future, where sustainable land management plays a central role in achieving long-term economic and environmental stability.