India's Aviation Ambitions Soar High: Next Stop - Global Hub

India's civil aviation sector is focused on becoming the top global domestic aviation hub. Union minister K Rammohan Naidu stressed the industry's impressive growth over the past decade, highlighting key initiatives and urging further expansion. The UDAN scheme's success in enhancing connectivity was also noted during the centenary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:53 IST
India's civil aviation sector is setting its sights on becoming the leading global domestic aviation hub, as stated by Union minister K Rammohan Naidu. Over the last decade, the industry has experienced significant growth, with numerous airport expansions and a surge in passenger numbers.

Naidu, speaking at the launch of the centenary celebration logo for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, emphasized the pivotal role civil aviation plays in the nation's economy and its immense potential for job creation. The minister also lauded the UDAN scheme, which has opened up skies for millions, boosting regional connectivity.

With India now ranking as the third-largest domestic aviation market, Naidu urged the country to break new barriers and aim for the top spot globally. He called for collective efforts to elevate the civil aviation sector in the next five years, reinforcing the need to continue modernizing infrastructure and improving services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

