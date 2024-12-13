INS Nirdeshak: India's New Maritime Frontier

The Indian Navy is poised to commission the survey ship INS Nirdeshak on December 18 at Visakhapatnam, boasting more than 80% indigenous content, underscoring its Aatmanirbharta mission. A senior official confirmed the ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth.

Constructed by GRSE Kolkata, this 110-meter-long vessel, displacing approximately 3,800 tonnes, is equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic and oceanographic survey tools. Capable of conducting hydrographic surveys, aiding navigation, and supporting maritime operations, INS Nirdeshak enhances India's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Serving as a reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak, the ship offers over 25 days of sea endurance and exceeds speeds of 18 knots, reinforcing India's maritime capabilities. The newly unveiled crest, 'the Pathfinder of the Seas', symbolizes India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)