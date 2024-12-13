Left Menu

INS Nirdeshak: India's New Maritime Frontier

The Indian Navy's survey ship, INS Nirdeshak, with over 80% indigenous content, will be commissioned at Visakhapatnam on December 18. Built by GRSE Kolkata, the ship features advanced survey equipment. It enhances maritime capabilities, symbolizing India's focus on Aatmanirbharta and maritime sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:45 IST
INS Nirdeshak: India's New Maritime Frontier
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to commission the survey ship INS Nirdeshak on December 18 at Visakhapatnam, boasting more than 80% indigenous content, underscoring its Aatmanirbharta mission. A senior official confirmed the ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth.

Constructed by GRSE Kolkata, this 110-meter-long vessel, displacing approximately 3,800 tonnes, is equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic and oceanographic survey tools. Capable of conducting hydrographic surveys, aiding navigation, and supporting maritime operations, INS Nirdeshak enhances India's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Serving as a reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak, the ship offers over 25 days of sea endurance and exceeds speeds of 18 knots, reinforcing India's maritime capabilities. The newly unveiled crest, 'the Pathfinder of the Seas', symbolizes India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024