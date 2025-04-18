Court Halts Trump's Bid to Rescind Venezuelan TPS, Ensures Temporary Relief

In a significant legal development, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a request from the Trump administration to advance its plan to revoke temporary legal protections for 350,000 Venezuelan migrants, which would have opened them up to the threat of immediate deportation.

The court's decision backed an earlier ruling halting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's move to terminate these protections. The panel expressed that the administration failed to demonstrate irreparable harm if the ruling remained in place, marking another blow to Trump's immigration initiatives.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS), initially granted under President Biden due to Venezuela's instability, remains in effect following several lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen criticized attempts to end TPS, noting unconstitutional biases against Venezuelans, which could significantly impact their legal status and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)