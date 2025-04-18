Left Menu

Tragedy in Solapur: Renowned Neurosurgeon's Shocking Death

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Shirish Valsangkar allegedly died by suicide in Solapur. He used a licensed revolver to shoot himself. Despite rushing him to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest he had been under stress recently. The matter is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:54 IST
Tragedy in Solapur: Renowned Neurosurgeon's Shocking Death
In a tragic event, Dr. Shirish Valsangkar, a renowned neurosurgeon, reportedly took his own life in Solapur. Details provided by police indicate that the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Friday.

Dr. Valsangkar allegedly used his licensed revolver in the bathroom of his home to shoot himself in the head. Despite efforts to save him at a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The exact reason for this drastic decision remains unclear. However, preliminary inquiries reveal that the doctor might have been dealing with significant stress in recent days. The investigation is ongoing as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

