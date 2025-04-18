Tragedy in Solapur: Renowned Neurosurgeon's Shocking Death

In a tragic event, Dr. Shirish Valsangkar, a renowned neurosurgeon, reportedly took his own life in Solapur. Details provided by police indicate that the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Friday.

Dr. Valsangkar allegedly used his licensed revolver in the bathroom of his home to shoot himself in the head. Despite efforts to save him at a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The exact reason for this drastic decision remains unclear. However, preliminary inquiries reveal that the doctor might have been dealing with significant stress in recent days. The investigation is ongoing as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)