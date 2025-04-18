Rajnath Singh Kicks Off MP Sports Mahakumbh in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow for a three-day visit. Welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Singh is set to inaugurate the MP Sports Mahakumbh at K.D. Singh Babu Stadium and conduct meetings with senior BJP members during his stay.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Friday night for a three-day official visit, as confirmed by a press statement. His arrival was marked by a warm reception at the airport, where Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and senior officials greeted him with shawls and bouquets.
The minister, also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, is scheduled to inaugurate the 'MP Sports Mahakumbh' at the K.D. Singh Babu Stadium on Saturday. The event marks a significant sports gathering within the region.
Following the inauguration, Singh will engage in a series of strategic meetings with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, strengthening party relations and discussing future initiatives.
