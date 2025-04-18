Tension and Triumph: Zverev Overcomes Heckling to Reach Munich Semi-Finals

During Friday's Munich Open quarter-final, Alexander Zverev faced an unsettling interruption when a spectator heckled him with a reference to past domestic abuse allegations. The top seed, playing against Tallon Griekspoor, requested the chair umpire to remove the individual, who was later ejected by organizers.

Despite the disturbance, Zverev secured victory in a grueling three-set match against Griekspoor, ultimately winning 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-4. The match, lasting over three hours, saw Zverev pushed to his limits but buoyed by a supportive crowd.

Zverev, who has consistently denied the allegations, mentioned the crucial role fans played, saying, "The crowd carried me to victory." He now prepares to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the semi-finals of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)