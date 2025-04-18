Left Menu

Tension and Triumph: Zverev Overcomes Heckling to Reach Munich Semi-Finals

During the Munich Open quarter-final, Alexander Zverev faced heckling referencing past allegations but emerged victorious against Tallon Griekspoor. Despite distractions, Zverev maintained composure and advanced to the semi-finals, where he will face Fabian Marozsan. His efforts were bolstered by supportive fans, leading to a hard-fought win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:53 IST
Alexander Zverev

During Friday's Munich Open quarter-final, Alexander Zverev faced an unsettling interruption when a spectator heckled him with a reference to past domestic abuse allegations. The top seed, playing against Tallon Griekspoor, requested the chair umpire to remove the individual, who was later ejected by organizers.

Despite the disturbance, Zverev secured victory in a grueling three-set match against Griekspoor, ultimately winning 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-4. The match, lasting over three hours, saw Zverev pushed to his limits but buoyed by a supportive crowd.

Zverev, who has consistently denied the allegations, mentioned the crucial role fans played, saying, "The crowd carried me to victory." He now prepares to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the semi-finals of the tournament.

