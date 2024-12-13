Left Menu

Fast-Tracking Kavach and Enhancing Rail Services: Key Recommendations from Railway Committee

The Standing Committee on Railways emphasized the urgent need to expedite Kavach implementation, improve catering services, and increase private sector involvement in railway infrastructure development. The report criticized slow projects and offered recommendations to ensure affordable passenger fares, modernize infrastructure, and streamline land acquisition processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Standing Committee on Railways has called for rapid acceleration in the implementation of Kavach, a significant safety technology, along with quality improvements in railway catering services. The committee, presenting its report in the Lok Sabha on Friday, stressed on speeding up Kavach-related projects to ensure its widespread adoption across the Indian Railway Network.

Concerns were raised regarding the slow deployment of Kavach, with the committee noting its limited rollout over the South and North Central Railways. It urged the ministry to eliminate revenue losses in catering services by offering competitive pricing while reducing social service obligations linked to these services.

Additionally, the committee suggested exploring greater private sector involvement for infrastructure development, and policy amendments to address land acquisition delays. These measures aim to modernize the railway infrastructure and optimize financial performance through strategic participation and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

