Fast-Tracking Kavach and Enhancing Rail Services: Key Recommendations from Railway Committee

The Standing Committee on Railways has called for rapid acceleration in the implementation of Kavach, a significant safety technology, along with quality improvements in railway catering services. The committee, presenting its report in the Lok Sabha on Friday, stressed on speeding up Kavach-related projects to ensure its widespread adoption across the Indian Railway Network.

Concerns were raised regarding the slow deployment of Kavach, with the committee noting its limited rollout over the South and North Central Railways. It urged the ministry to eliminate revenue losses in catering services by offering competitive pricing while reducing social service obligations linked to these services.

Additionally, the committee suggested exploring greater private sector involvement for infrastructure development, and policy amendments to address land acquisition delays. These measures aim to modernize the railway infrastructure and optimize financial performance through strategic participation and support.

