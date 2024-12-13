Chaos at Istanbul: IndiGo Passengers Stranded Amid Flight Delays
Hundreds of IndiGo passengers found themselves stranded at Istanbul airport due to significant flight delays. Complaints on social media highlighted delays up to 24 hours, the lack of airport facilities, and inadequate communication. IndiGo stated the issue was due to technical problems affecting flights from Mumbai and Delhi.
IndiGo passengers were left stranded at Istanbul airport, enduring delays of up to 24 hours. The airline extended apologies for the disruptions but faced criticism from passengers on social media for inadequate communication and facilities.
The airline reported technical issues causing delays on flights originating from Mumbai and Delhi, which in turn impacted return flights. IndiGo assured customers were kept informed and provided with refreshments and accommodations where feasible.
The situation prompted passengers to post grievances online, expressing frustration at the lack of clarity, support, and compensation from IndiGo and its partner Turkish Airlines.
