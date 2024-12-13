Chaos at Istanbul: IndiGo Passengers Stranded Amid Flight Delays

IndiGo passengers were left stranded at Istanbul airport, enduring delays of up to 24 hours. The airline extended apologies for the disruptions but faced criticism from passengers on social media for inadequate communication and facilities.

The airline reported technical issues causing delays on flights originating from Mumbai and Delhi, which in turn impacted return flights. IndiGo assured customers were kept informed and provided with refreshments and accommodations where feasible.

The situation prompted passengers to post grievances online, expressing frustration at the lack of clarity, support, and compensation from IndiGo and its partner Turkish Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)