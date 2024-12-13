Left Menu

Chaos at Istanbul: IndiGo Passengers Stranded Amid Flight Delays

Hundreds of IndiGo passengers found themselves stranded at Istanbul airport due to significant flight delays. Complaints on social media highlighted delays up to 24 hours, the lack of airport facilities, and inadequate communication. IndiGo stated the issue was due to technical problems affecting flights from Mumbai and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:11 IST
Chaos at Istanbul: IndiGo Passengers Stranded Amid Flight Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo passengers were left stranded at Istanbul airport, enduring delays of up to 24 hours. The airline extended apologies for the disruptions but faced criticism from passengers on social media for inadequate communication and facilities.

The airline reported technical issues causing delays on flights originating from Mumbai and Delhi, which in turn impacted return flights. IndiGo assured customers were kept informed and provided with refreshments and accommodations where feasible.

The situation prompted passengers to post grievances online, expressing frustration at the lack of clarity, support, and compensation from IndiGo and its partner Turkish Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024