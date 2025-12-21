Australia Clinches Ashes Victory with Decisive Win Over England
Australia secured an 82-run victory against England on the fifth day of the third Ashes Test, taking a 3-0 lead in the series. Despite a determined performance from England, Australia's experienced squad, led by Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, retained the urn with two tests remaining.
Australia wrapped up a commanding 82-run victory over England on the final day of the third Ashes Test, securing an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series and retaining the Ashes urn with two matches to spare. England, challenging the world record chase of 435 runs, showed resilience but ultimately succumbed.
Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland were instrumental for Australia, with Starc dismissing three batsmen and Boland wrapping up the innings. Despite England captain Ben Stokes' confidence and strategies like 'Bazball,' the visitors faced yet another disappointing tour, having lost the Ashes in three matches for four consecutive tours.
Persistent struggles defined England's campaign, symbolized by Jacks' ankle injury early in the innings and highlighted by Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green's bowling prowess. England's dwindling hope was evident as they lost wickets to Starc and Labuschagne, who sealed the match with stunning catches in the slips.
(With inputs from agencies.)
