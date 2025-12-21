Left Menu

Vipers Strike in ILT20: A Commanding Victory Over Sharjah Warriorz

Desert Vipers continued their impressive form in the ILT20 with a four-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz, securing their spot in the top two. Disciplined bowling by David Payne and efficient batting, led by Sam Curran, ensured the Vipers reached their modest target easily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:32 IST
Vipers Strike in ILT20: A Commanding Victory Over Sharjah Warriorz
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Desert Vipers bolstered their dominating presence in the ILT20 with a decisive four-wicket victory against the Sharjah Warriorz, solidifying their place at the top of the points table.

With an impressive 14 points from eight matches, the Vipers have secured a spot in the tournament's top two. The match witnessed a formidable bowling display from David Payne, who restricted the Warriorz to a humble total of just 90 runs.

Sam Curran shone with the bat, scoring 37 off 31 balls, including five boundaries, to ensure a smooth chase. Despite early setbacks and tidy spells from the Warriorz, the Vipers calmly reached their target with 37 balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025