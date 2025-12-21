Vipers Strike in ILT20: A Commanding Victory Over Sharjah Warriorz
Desert Vipers continued their impressive form in the ILT20 with a four-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz, securing their spot in the top two. Disciplined bowling by David Payne and efficient batting, led by Sam Curran, ensured the Vipers reached their modest target easily.
The Desert Vipers bolstered their dominating presence in the ILT20 with a decisive four-wicket victory against the Sharjah Warriorz, solidifying their place at the top of the points table.
With an impressive 14 points from eight matches, the Vipers have secured a spot in the tournament's top two. The match witnessed a formidable bowling display from David Payne, who restricted the Warriorz to a humble total of just 90 runs.
Sam Curran shone with the bat, scoring 37 off 31 balls, including five boundaries, to ensure a smooth chase. Despite early setbacks and tidy spells from the Warriorz, the Vipers calmly reached their target with 37 balls to spare.
