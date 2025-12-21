Left Menu

A New Era: Africa's Football Shake-up with AFCON and Nations League

The Confederation of African Football will shift the Africa Cup of Nations to a four-year cycle starting from 2028 and launch an African Nations League in 2029. This move aims to align with global fixtures and bring African talent playing abroad back to the continent annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:32 IST
A New Era: Africa's Football Shake-up with AFCON and Nations League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The landscape of African soccer is set for a transformation as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announces key changes to the Africa Cup of Nations and introduces a new competition. Starting 2028, AFCON will shift to a four-year cycle, aligning with the schedule of UEFA's European Championship.

The announcement was made by CAF president Patrice Motsepe during a press conference in anticipation of the 2025 Africa Cup hosted by Morocco. Alongside the calendar shift, the inaugural African Nations League will commence in 2029, featuring participation from all 54 African member nations.

This strategic move aims to ensure annual top-tier African competitions, drawing premier players globally. By aligning with FIFA's Club World Cup and optimizing global fixture coordination, this initiative represents a historic decision to enhance African football on the world stage.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025