A New Era: Africa's Football Shake-up with AFCON and Nations League

The landscape of African soccer is set for a transformation as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announces key changes to the Africa Cup of Nations and introduces a new competition. Starting 2028, AFCON will shift to a four-year cycle, aligning with the schedule of UEFA's European Championship.

The announcement was made by CAF president Patrice Motsepe during a press conference in anticipation of the 2025 Africa Cup hosted by Morocco. Alongside the calendar shift, the inaugural African Nations League will commence in 2029, featuring participation from all 54 African member nations.

This strategic move aims to ensure annual top-tier African competitions, drawing premier players globally. By aligning with FIFA's Club World Cup and optimizing global fixture coordination, this initiative represents a historic decision to enhance African football on the world stage.