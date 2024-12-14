Left Menu

Ira Bindra Appointed as Group President at Reliance Industries

Ira Bindra, former Head of HR at Medtronic, joins Reliance Industries as Group President - People and Talent. Known for her strategic HR leadership in Fortune 100 companies, Bindra's expertise spans global markets. At Reliance, she'll focus on cultural transformation and leadership development in India's largest private sector corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:41 IST
Ira Bindra Appointed as Group President at Reliance Industries
Ira Bindra, Head, Human Resources and Vice President - Global Regions (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corporate move, Ira Bindra has been appointed as the Group President - People and Talent at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Bindra transitions from Medtronic, USA, where she previously served as Head of Human Resources and Vice President of Global Regions.

Bindra brings vast global experience, having held leadership roles at Fortune 100 companies like GE, where she led transformative HR initiatives. Her career spans diverse markets, including India, the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, showcasing her ability to navigate complex business environments.

Bindra's achievements include leading substantial HR teams, designing innovative operating models, and driving business transformations. She is credited with integrating business, data, and people strategies to consistently achieve measurable outcomes. Bindra, an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, holds an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands.

At Reliance, she will advance the firm's people strategies, foster cultural change, and enhance leadership development. Reliance, a Fortune 500® entity, is India's largest private sector corporation, renowned for its influence in energy, retail, and digital sectors.

The company is pivotal in empowering India's self-reliant and sustainable growth, focusing on a New Energy and digital-first future. With a workforce of over 347,000 and substantial national contributions, Reliance exemplifies India's global ambitions and economic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024