Ira Bindra Appointed as Group President at Reliance Industries

In a significant corporate move, Ira Bindra has been appointed as the Group President - People and Talent at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Bindra transitions from Medtronic, USA, where she previously served as Head of Human Resources and Vice President of Global Regions.

Bindra brings vast global experience, having held leadership roles at Fortune 100 companies like GE, where she led transformative HR initiatives. Her career spans diverse markets, including India, the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, showcasing her ability to navigate complex business environments.

Bindra's achievements include leading substantial HR teams, designing innovative operating models, and driving business transformations. She is credited with integrating business, data, and people strategies to consistently achieve measurable outcomes. Bindra, an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, holds an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands.

At Reliance, she will advance the firm's people strategies, foster cultural change, and enhance leadership development. Reliance, a Fortune 500® entity, is India's largest private sector corporation, renowned for its influence in energy, retail, and digital sectors.

The company is pivotal in empowering India's self-reliant and sustainable growth, focusing on a New Energy and digital-first future. With a workforce of over 347,000 and substantial national contributions, Reliance exemplifies India's global ambitions and economic prowess.

