Shaurya Bhattacharya's Ascent to the Top: A New Star in Asian Golf

Indian golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya surged to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive five-under-par 66 at the Asian Tour's Qualifying School on the A&B course. His performance placed him at 16-under, giving him a one-shot advantage heading into Sunday's final rounds.

Bhattacharya is in a prime position to secure one of the 35 available tour cards for next season, highlighting his growing prowess in the sport. Other key players include Japan's Tomohiro Ishizaka, who trails closely in second, and Mexico's Roberto Lebrija in third. Another promising Indian, Shubham Jaglan, also secured a commendable position.

The 72-hole cut saw 71 players advance to the concluding round, with numerous Indian golfers vying for their tour cards. Bhattacharya's consistency and notable amateur achievements suggest he could be India's next big golf star, continuing his trajectory with focus and determination amid a demanding schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)