Pioneering Pain Physician Dr. Gautam Das Honored with Dr. M. J. Joshi – IMA Bhushan Award

In Pune, Maharashtra, during the MULTICON 2025 event on December 7, Dr. Gautam Das, a trailblazer in pain management and founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic in Kolkata, was awarded the prestigious Dr. M. J. Joshi – IMA Bhushan Award by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune.

The award, established in 2014 in memory of Dr. M. J. Joshi, a renowned surgeon and teacher, recognizes healthcare professionals for lasting contributions to clinical practice, education, and societal service. Dr. Das delivered a keynote on India's pain medicine evolution and emphasized evidence-based interventional methods and education in improving patient outcomes.

For over 20 years, Dr. Das has advanced interventional pain management in India, establishing a leading center for pain care. He has extensively contributed to medical education, training over 3,000 pain physicians, and upholding a legacy of excellence in healthcare and teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)