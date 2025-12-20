Left Menu

Pioneering Pain Physician Dr. Gautam Das Honored with Dr. M. J. Joshi – IMA Bhushan Award

Dr. Gautam Das, a leader in pain medicine and founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic, received the Dr. M. J. Joshi – IMA Bhushan Award during MULTICON 2025 in Pune for his contributions to clinical excellence and medical education. His work spans innovative clinical practices and extensive physician training initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Pune, Maharashtra, during the MULTICON 2025 event on December 7, Dr. Gautam Das, a trailblazer in pain management and founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic in Kolkata, was awarded the prestigious Dr. M. J. Joshi – IMA Bhushan Award by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune.

The award, established in 2014 in memory of Dr. M. J. Joshi, a renowned surgeon and teacher, recognizes healthcare professionals for lasting contributions to clinical practice, education, and societal service. Dr. Das delivered a keynote on India's pain medicine evolution and emphasized evidence-based interventional methods and education in improving patient outcomes.

For over 20 years, Dr. Das has advanced interventional pain management in India, establishing a leading center for pain care. He has extensively contributed to medical education, training over 3,000 pain physicians, and upholding a legacy of excellence in healthcare and teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

