Stricken Cargo Ship in Kerch Strait Awaits Rescue
A Russian cargo ship named Volgoneft 212, carrying oil products, has sustained damage due to inclement weather in the Kerch Strait. The ship, which has 13 crew members onboard, has requested assistance from local Russian emergency services to ensure their safety and the security of the cargo.
A Russian cargo ship has been reported damaged amid adverse weather conditions in the Kerch Strait, which lies between mainland Russia and annexed Crimea. The vessel, identified as Volgoneft 212, has appealed for assistance.
The incident was confirmed by the local branch of Russia's emergency services ministry on Sunday. The ministry noted that the tanker was carrying oil products at the time of the mishap.
According to official reports, there are 13 crew members aboard the Volgoneft 212. Efforts are underway to provide aid and ensure the safety of the crew and the cargo.
