Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's Integrity
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera defended Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on international platforms. Allegations include improbably high voter turnout figures. The BJP has rebuked Gandhi's remarks, labelling him a 'traitor,' while Khera questioned the ECI's credibility, drawing parallels from Prime Minister Modi's own practices.
In a heated defense of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, spokesperson Pawan Khera addressed criticisms leveled at Gandhi for his remarks about the Election Commission of India (ECI) from international stages.
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Khera expressed serious doubts about the ECI's recent functioning, citing statistical anomalies that he claims need addressing by the election body, not political opponents.
The controversy stems from Gandhi's remarks made in Boston, U.S., where he criticized the ECI over turnout figures in Maharashtra. The BJP denounced his comments as treasonous, while Khera reminded the audience that Prime Minister Modi has engaged in similar international critiques.
