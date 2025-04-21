Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's Integrity

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera defended Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on international platforms. Allegations include improbably high voter turnout figures. The BJP has rebuked Gandhi's remarks, labelling him a 'traitor,' while Khera questioned the ECI's credibility, drawing parallels from Prime Minister Modi's own practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:01 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated defense of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, spokesperson Pawan Khera addressed criticisms leveled at Gandhi for his remarks about the Election Commission of India (ECI) from international stages.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Khera expressed serious doubts about the ECI's recent functioning, citing statistical anomalies that he claims need addressing by the election body, not political opponents.

The controversy stems from Gandhi's remarks made in Boston, U.S., where he criticized the ECI over turnout figures in Maharashtra. The BJP denounced his comments as treasonous, while Khera reminded the audience that Prime Minister Modi has engaged in similar international critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025