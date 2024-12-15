Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Pioneers Eco-Friendly Gypsum Transport on National Waterway 1

UltraTech Cement has become India's first cement company to leverage National Waterway 1 for large-scale gypsum transport. This initiative, flagged off by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, supports sustainable logistics and utilizes the government's Jalvahak scheme. It helps enhance green logistics efforts towards UltraTech's Net Zero 2050 goal.

Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:22 IST
  • India

UltraTech Cement has announced its position as India's first cement company to utilize National Waterway 1 for the large-scale transport of gypsum, marking a significant step in sustainable logistics.

The initial consignment, shipped from Haldia Port to Bihar's Gaighat terminal, was inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Kolkata's GR Jetty. The company aims to use the Jalvahak scheme, offering reimbursement to incentivize waterway cargo transport, thereby promoting economic feasibility.

This strategic shift supports UltraTech's ambition to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, aligning with previous sustainable transport initiatives demonstrated in April 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

