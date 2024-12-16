Left Menu

Tech Turmoil Grounds Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport experienced a shutdown due to an unspecified IT issue, disrupting flights at the start of the busy holiday travel season. Incoming flights were diverted to Glasgow, 50 miles away. Engineers are working on resolving the problem as passengers are advised to check flight statuses.

Updated: 16-12-2024 00:25 IST
Edinburgh Airport was thrown into disarray Sunday afternoon as an unspecified information technology issue led to a complete shutdown, causing significant disruption at the start of the busy holiday travel season.

At 4:15 pm local time, flights to and from the bustling Scottish airport were halted, with some incoming flights diverted to Glasgow Airport, located approximately 50 miles away.

In response to the chaos, Edinburgh Airport released a statement urging passengers to verify their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Meanwhile, engineers are actively working to rectify the situation.

