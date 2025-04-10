Left Menu

Renewed Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Embassy Talks in Turkey

Russia and the United States will convene talks in Turkey focusing on the normalization of their diplomatic missions. The discussions, led by newly appointed Russian ambassador Alexander Darchiev and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, will address issues excluding the Ukraine conflict, aiming to resolve diplomatic property disputes and operational challenges.

Russia and the United States are poised to engage in pivotal talks in Turkey, aimed at normalizing the operations of their diplomatic missions. The discussions mark a significant diplomatic move amid heightened tensions following the Ukraine conflict, representing the largest East-West standoff since the Cold War.

Leading the talks in Istanbul will be Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, along with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, as reported by Russia's foreign ministry. The primary agenda is to restore embassy functions, which have been severely constrained due to years of mutual claims, intimidation, and diplomatic property disputes.

Both nations have voiced grievances over diplomatic challenges, including obtaining credentials and restrictions on diplomatic movements. Russia highlighted payment difficulties due to Western limits, while the U.S. pointed to restricted movement in Russia, exacerbating operational challenges. Key properties under restriction further complicate these diplomatic disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

