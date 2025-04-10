ASEAN Opts for Dialogue Over Retaliation in U.S. Tariff Tussle
Southeast Asian nations, represented by ASEAN economic ministers, decided not to retaliate against U.S. tariffs. Instead, they called for open communication and constructive dialogue with the U.S. to address trade-related concerns, aiming for a balanced and sustainable relationship.
Southeast Asian nations, under the umbrella of ASEAN, have chosen not to retaliate against the United States' tariffs, preferring dialogue over antagonism.
In a statement on Thursday, ASEAN's economic ministers emphasized their commitment to frank and constructive discussions with the U.S., pursuing solutions to trade-related concerns.
The ministers argue that open communication and collaboration with the U.S. are vital for a balanced and sustainable relationship, stressing their concerns about the tariffs' implications.
