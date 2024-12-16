China's Industrial Output Surges Amid Economic Stimulus
China's industrial output increased by 5.4% in November, indicating a potential stabilisation in the economy due to recent stimulus efforts. Retail sales rose by 3.0%, while fixed asset investments grew by 3.3% over January-November. The data surpasses expectations, highlighting economic recovery prospects.
China's industrial production climbed by 5.4% in November, marking an acceleration from October's 5.3% growth, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This uptick suggests the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing as recent financial stimulus measures begin to take effect.
However, retail sales, an important indicator of consumption, only rose by 3.0% in November, a decrease from October's 4.8% increase and below analysts' expectations of a 4.6% rise. These figures highlight ongoing challenges in boosting consumer spending.
The country's fixed asset investment, a critical driver of economic development, grew by 3.3% from January to November compared to the previous year. Though this was slightly under the predicted 3.4% increase, it represents a consistent performance, identical to the growth recorded in the January to October period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
