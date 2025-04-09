Telangana Governor Boosts Innovation and Community Efforts with Strategic Grants

In a significant move to foster innovation and community development, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma handed over Demand Drafts to four key institutions at a special event at Raj Bhavan. The initiative, as announced by the Telangana CMO, is part of the Governor's Discretionary Grants Program.

Prajwala NGO, recognized for its steadfast efforts in combating human trafficking, was awarded a sum of Rs. 20 lakhs. This financial support is poised to assist the educational aspirations of trafficked girls and children of trafficked women. Additionally, RGUKT Basar received Rs. 15 lakhs, aimed at bolstering their Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Development Cell, underlining the state's focus on research and student innovations.

The Army College of Dental Sciences in Secunderabad was granted Rs. 2.24 lakhs dedicated to a special 'Governor of Telangana Rolling Trophy' to inspire and reward community service excellence among students. Meanwhile, Mayur Marg Senior Citizens' Association in Begumpet was granted Rs. 1.35 lakhs for purchasing a TV and public address system, enriching recreational opportunities for senior citizens. Commending the organizations, the Governor urged for collaborative action to foster a compassionate and progressive Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)