Telangana Governor Boosts Innovation and Community Efforts with Strategic Grants

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma awarded grants to four institutions, supporting innovation and community service. The funds, distributed at a ceremony, will aid significant projects like combating human trafficking and educational initiatives at RGUKT. The Governor emphasized collaboration for a progressive Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:51 IST
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extends support to social and educational initiatives through discretionary grants (Photo/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to foster innovation and community development, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma handed over Demand Drafts to four key institutions at a special event at Raj Bhavan. The initiative, as announced by the Telangana CMO, is part of the Governor's Discretionary Grants Program.

Prajwala NGO, recognized for its steadfast efforts in combating human trafficking, was awarded a sum of Rs. 20 lakhs. This financial support is poised to assist the educational aspirations of trafficked girls and children of trafficked women. Additionally, RGUKT Basar received Rs. 15 lakhs, aimed at bolstering their Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Development Cell, underlining the state's focus on research and student innovations.

The Army College of Dental Sciences in Secunderabad was granted Rs. 2.24 lakhs dedicated to a special 'Governor of Telangana Rolling Trophy' to inspire and reward community service excellence among students. Meanwhile, Mayur Marg Senior Citizens' Association in Begumpet was granted Rs. 1.35 lakhs for purchasing a TV and public address system, enriching recreational opportunities for senior citizens. Commending the organizations, the Governor urged for collaborative action to foster a compassionate and progressive Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

