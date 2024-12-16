Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Dip Amid Weak Consumer Spending

Chinese stocks experienced a downturn on Monday due to weaker-than-expected consumer spending. The CSI300 and Hang Seng indices were among those affected as investors hoped for additional policy measures from Beijing to support economic growth despite disappointing recent lending data and retail sales figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:52 IST
Chinese Stocks Dip Amid Weak Consumer Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese stocks took a downward turn on Monday following data that highlighted unexpected frailty in consumer spending. Investors are now pinning their hopes on increased policy intervention from Beijing to bolster lackluster growth figures.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell by 0.37%, compounding a 1% dip from last week, while the Shanghai Composite index saw a slight increase of 0.1%, closing at 3,395.11 points. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined by 0.57%, settling at 19,856.91.

Retail sales in China recorded mere 3.3% growth last month, starkly contrasting with economists' predictions of a 4.6% rise, indicating stimulus measures have yet to take effect. The Nomura research firm anticipates a possible policy shift, suggesting a reserve requirement ratio cut by the People's Bank of China before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024