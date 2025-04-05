Left Menu

Amid School Job Crisis, Gangopadhyay Calls for Reconciliation Committee

Following the Supreme Court's cancellation of over 25,000 school jobs in West Bengal, BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to form a committee to differentiate deserving teachers from those hired through fraudulent means. The TMC dismissed the suggestion, advocating compliance with the court's directive.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's landmark decision to annul more than 25,000 school job appointments in West Bengal, BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay has made a strong plea to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He has called for the formation of a committee to distinguish between meritorious and undeserving teachers and allow the genuine educators to retain their positions.

Gangopadhyay suggested that the panel should be led by the education minister and include the School Service Commission chairman. He has even offered himself as a potential member of the group tasked with ensuring that only the deserving pedagogues stay employed. Despite this proposed path to fairness, the ruling TMC has dismissed his plan outright, stating that it contravenes the Supreme Court's conclusive judgment.

The top court's recent verdict declared the recruitment process 'vitiated and tainted'. Rejecting Gangopadhyay's reconciliation attempt, TMC representatives rallied around the notion that, post-verdict, the only appropriate action is adherence to the court order. While political tensions simmer, Gangopadhyay remains under scrutiny by the TMC as his political motivations are questioned.

