Tragedy in Kurla: BEST Electric Bus Accident Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic accident involving a BEST electric bus in Mumbai's Kurla area has left eight dead and 42 injured. A committee investigates the cause, focusing on potential human error and training deficiencies. Driver Sanjay More is in custody. Victims' families receive compensation while the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:28 IST
Tragedy in Kurla: BEST Electric Bus Accident Raises Safety Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the tragic BEST electric bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla has risen to eight, according to civic officials. The unfortunate incident resulted in seven immediate fatalities and left 42 injured when the bus ploughed into a crowded area on December 9.

The deceased, identified as Fazlu Rehman, succumbed to injuries at Sion Hospital. Authorities have taken driver Sanjay More into custody for reckless driving, as investigations point towards human error and inadequate training for automatic transmission buses.

BEST has established a five-member committee to delve into the accident's causes, chaired by Transport Chief Manager Ramesh Madavi. The transport body has pledged to provide compensation to the victims' families and cover the injured's medical expenses as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

