Tragedy in Kurla: BEST Electric Bus Accident Raises Safety Concerns

The death toll from the tragic BEST electric bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla has risen to eight, according to civic officials. The unfortunate incident resulted in seven immediate fatalities and left 42 injured when the bus ploughed into a crowded area on December 9.

The deceased, identified as Fazlu Rehman, succumbed to injuries at Sion Hospital. Authorities have taken driver Sanjay More into custody for reckless driving, as investigations point towards human error and inadequate training for automatic transmission buses.

BEST has established a five-member committee to delve into the accident's causes, chaired by Transport Chief Manager Ramesh Madavi. The transport body has pledged to provide compensation to the victims' families and cover the injured's medical expenses as investigations unfold.

