Vegetable Prices Plunge: Easing Inflation in November

Wholesale price inflation eased significantly to 1.89% in November, driven primarily by a fall in food prices, notably vegetables, according to government data released on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation, which stood at 2.36% in October 2024, dropped from the previous year's November rate of 0.39%. This decrease was led by vegetable inflation falling to 28.57% from 63.04% in October.

Despite this, potato prices continued to remain elevated at 82.79%, while onion prices saw a sharp decline to 2.85%. The fuel and power category saw a deflation of 5.83% in November, slightly more than October's deflation of 5.79%. Manufactured items recorded a slight inflation increase to 2% in November from 1.50% in October.

