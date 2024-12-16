Left Menu

Vegetable Prices Plunge: Easing Inflation in November

In November, wholesale price inflation eased to 1.89% due to a fall in food prices, particularly vegetables. This decrease is a significant drop from October's 2.36%. Vegetable inflation saw a remarkable decrease, though potato prices remained high. Fuel and manufactured items also contributed to the overall inflation decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:29 IST
Vegetable Prices Plunge: Easing Inflation in November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wholesale price inflation eased significantly to 1.89% in November, driven primarily by a fall in food prices, notably vegetables, according to government data released on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation, which stood at 2.36% in October 2024, dropped from the previous year's November rate of 0.39%. This decrease was led by vegetable inflation falling to 28.57% from 63.04% in October.

Despite this, potato prices continued to remain elevated at 82.79%, while onion prices saw a sharp decline to 2.85%. The fuel and power category saw a deflation of 5.83% in November, slightly more than October's deflation of 5.79%. Manufactured items recorded a slight inflation increase to 2% in November from 1.50% in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024