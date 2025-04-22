Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Tactical Choices Under Fire in LSG's Defeat by DC

In a disappointing defeat for LSG against DC, Rishabh Pant defends tactical decisions on batting order and toss impact. Axar Patel of DC, however, praises his team's control in the game and highlights personal performance. Pant discusses strategic complications, including experimenting with Mayank Yadav as an impact player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:48 IST
Rishabh Pant's Tactical Choices Under Fire in LSG's Defeat by DC
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

In a crushing defeat for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant struggled to justify his tactical decisions. During the post-match presentation, Pant attempted to explain why he batted as low as seventh, pushing rookie Abdul Samad up, who faltered with just 2 runs off 8 balls.

Pant acknowledged that the toss played a significant role in LSG's defeat, expressing that the Delhi side benefited from a better pitch condition. Despite knowing they were 20 runs short, Pant refused to make excuses, focusing instead on improving strategic combinations, including using Mayank Yadav as an impact player.

Meanwhile, a content Axar Patel from DC noted his team's dominance. With strategic bowling, Patel felt that they controlled the match and effectively restricted LSG. Despite carrying a slight injury, he contributed significantly with ball and bat, staying true to his strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025