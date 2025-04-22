Rishabh Pant's Tactical Choices Under Fire in LSG's Defeat by DC

In a crushing defeat for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant struggled to justify his tactical decisions. During the post-match presentation, Pant attempted to explain why he batted as low as seventh, pushing rookie Abdul Samad up, who faltered with just 2 runs off 8 balls.

Pant acknowledged that the toss played a significant role in LSG's defeat, expressing that the Delhi side benefited from a better pitch condition. Despite knowing they were 20 runs short, Pant refused to make excuses, focusing instead on improving strategic combinations, including using Mayank Yadav as an impact player.

Meanwhile, a content Axar Patel from DC noted his team's dominance. With strategic bowling, Patel felt that they controlled the match and effectively restricted LSG. Despite carrying a slight injury, he contributed significantly with ball and bat, staying true to his strengths.

