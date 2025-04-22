Rishabh Pant's Tactical Choices Under Fire in LSG's Defeat by DC
In a disappointing defeat for LSG against DC, Rishabh Pant defends tactical decisions on batting order and toss impact. Axar Patel of DC, however, praises his team's control in the game and highlights personal performance. Pant discusses strategic complications, including experimenting with Mayank Yadav as an impact player.
- Country:
- India
In a crushing defeat for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant struggled to justify his tactical decisions. During the post-match presentation, Pant attempted to explain why he batted as low as seventh, pushing rookie Abdul Samad up, who faltered with just 2 runs off 8 balls.
Pant acknowledged that the toss played a significant role in LSG's defeat, expressing that the Delhi side benefited from a better pitch condition. Despite knowing they were 20 runs short, Pant refused to make excuses, focusing instead on improving strategic combinations, including using Mayank Yadav as an impact player.
Meanwhile, a content Axar Patel from DC noted his team's dominance. With strategic bowling, Patel felt that they controlled the match and effectively restricted LSG. Despite carrying a slight injury, he contributed significantly with ball and bat, staying true to his strengths.
(With inputs from agencies.)