Terror in Pahalgam: A Shocking Attack on Jammu & Kashmir's Scenic Locale

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, targeted tourists, resulting in 26 fatalities. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from PM Modi and leaders across parties, demanding accountability and united efforts against terrorism. Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:46 IST
In a tragic incident, terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, killing 26 individuals and injuring many others. The attack, which occurred in the picturesque Baisaran valley, drew sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Saudi Arabia, assured that the perpetrators would face severe consequences. Home Minister Amit Shah promptly arrived in Srinagar to assess the situation, initiating anti-terror operations in response.

Opposition parties, including Congress, criticized the government's claims of normalcy in the region and called for immediate accountability and concerted measures to prevent future attacks. The nation remains united in its resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

