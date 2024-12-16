Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Named "African of the Decade" for Transformative Leadership in Continental Development

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has been awarded the inaugural "African of the Decade" title, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Africa's development over the past ten years. The award was presented during the 2024 Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco, hosted by the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards in partnership with ABN Group and CNBC Africa.

The award celebrates individuals who have driven profound, lasting changes on the continent. Dr. Adesina, who concludes his decade-long tenure as AfDB President in 2025, has been a transformative leader, lauded for his visionary achievements in improving the socio-economic fabric of Africa through strategic initiatives like the Bank’s "High5" priorities: Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

During the ceremony, ABN Group Chairman Rakesh Wahi described Adesina as an emblem of ethical leadership, emphasizing his ability to deliver results that address Africa's most pressing challenges. CNBC Africa Chief Editor Godfrey Mutizwa echoed these sentiments, highlighting Adesina’s innovative partnerships and development strategies.

Revolutionizing Agriculture and Infrastructure

Before his AfDB leadership, Adesina served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, where he spearheaded groundbreaking reforms. Among his notable achievements was the introduction of the e-wallet system, a digital innovation that eliminated corruption in the fertilizer sector and directly delivered subsidized inputs to millions of Nigerian farmers via mobile phones. This system dramatically increased agricultural productivity and enhanced livelihoods for smallholder farmers.

At AfDB, Adesina championed partnerships with global institutions, including a landmark collaboration with the World Bank to bring electricity access to 300 million Africans. Under his leadership, AfDB has mobilized billions of dollars in investment, positioned Africa as a global economic hub, and tackled challenges ranging from infrastructure gaps to climate resilience.

Driving a Vision for Sustainable Growth

The awards committee noted that Adesina’s leadership embodies a commitment to addressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. Among his key contributions:

Attracting global investment to Africa’s renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

Launching initiatives that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Empowering women and youth through targeted programs such as the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative.

initiative. Responding to crises, including AfDB’s pivotal role in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across African nations.

A Heartfelt Dedication

Accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Grace Yemisi Adesina, Dr. Adesina expressed his deep gratitude upon receiving the honor. "This award is a testament to what is possible when we believe in the transformative power of Africa’s potential," he said, dedicating it to the people of Africa.

"God did not make a mistake when He made me an African. I will do all I can, to my final breath, for Africa," Adesina vowed, underscoring his unwavering dedication to the continent’s progress.

Inspiring a Legacy of Leadership

As Dr. Adesina prepares to conclude his presidency, his legacy serves as a benchmark for ethical and impactful leadership. His work has not only uplifted millions of lives but also redefined Africa's global narrative as a continent of innovation, resilience, and opportunity.

The "African of the Decade" award sets a high standard for future leaders, celebrating the achievements of individuals who drive meaningful, transformative change on the continent. Dr. Adesina’s accomplishments, from agricultural innovation to infrastructure investment, stand as a testament to the power of visionary leadership in unlocking Africa’s vast potential.