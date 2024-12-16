Maharashtra's Budget Boost: From Empowerment Schemes to Infrastructure Funding
The Maharashtra government introduced supplementary demands amounting to Rs 33,788.40 crore to fund various schemes, including an allowance boost for women and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additional allocations are made for sugar factories and free electricity for farmers, along with various departmental fundings.
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced supplementary budget demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, dedicating a portion to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme with Rs 1,400 crore.
This scheme aims to assist over 2.5 crore women, providing monthly allowances, soon set to increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.
Funds are also allocated for infrastructure, including Rs 36 crore for a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and support for agriculture and energy sectors.
