Maharashtra's Budget Boost: From Empowerment Schemes to Infrastructure Funding

The Maharashtra government introduced supplementary demands amounting to Rs 33,788.40 crore to fund various schemes, including an allowance boost for women and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additional allocations are made for sugar factories and free electricity for farmers, along with various departmental fundings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:03 IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced supplementary budget demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, dedicating a portion to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme with Rs 1,400 crore.

This scheme aims to assist over 2.5 crore women, providing monthly allowances, soon set to increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

Funds are also allocated for infrastructure, including Rs 36 crore for a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and support for agriculture and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

