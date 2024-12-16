Left Menu

Sanathan Textiles Sets Price for IPO Amid Strategic Expansion

Yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles is set to launch a Rs 550-crore IPO with shares priced between Rs 305-321. The IPO includes fresh equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale by promoters. Proceeds will aid in debt repayment, subsidiary investment, and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:18 IST
Sanathan Textiles Sets Price for IPO Amid Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanathan Textiles, the yarn manufacturing giant, announced on Monday a price range of Rs 305-321 per share for its upcoming Rs 550-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public subscription is scheduled between December 19 and December 23, with anchor investor bidding commencing a day earlier on December 18.

The IPO is comprised of a fresh equity issue totaling Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) valued at Rs 150 crore by the company's promoters and associated groups. The generated funds will primarily support Sanathan Textiles in repaying debts, investing Rs 140 crore into its subsidiary, Sanathan Polycot Pvt Ltd, for debt clearance, and for general corporate expenditures.

The IPO distribution allocates 50% for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. Dam Capital Advisors Ltd and ICICI Securities will manage the book-running processes. The company's shares are slated for future listing on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024