Moody's Downgrade Shakes French Stocks and European Markets

French stocks faced losses as Moody's unexpectedly downgraded France's credit rating. The CAC 40, a major index, fell by 0.3%. Investors are looking for insights from upcoming business activity reports, while brands like Porsche and Entain also reported significant financial challenges during the trading day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:58 IST
On Monday, French stocks took the lead in nudging European markets lower, following an unexpected credit rating downgrade by Moody's.

France's CAC 40 index dipped by 0.3%, as Moody's cut the nation's rating from Aa2 to Aa3, raising concerns among investors and causing a slip in shares of major banks.

The broader European index, STOXX 600, experienced a 0.1% decline as markets braced for business activity reports. Meanwhile, companies like Porsche and Entain faced their own financial hurdles, impacting trading sentiment.

