Moody's Downgrade Shakes French Stocks and European Markets

On Monday, French stocks took the lead in nudging European markets lower, following an unexpected credit rating downgrade by Moody's.

France's CAC 40 index dipped by 0.3%, as Moody's cut the nation's rating from Aa2 to Aa3, raising concerns among investors and causing a slip in shares of major banks.

The broader European index, STOXX 600, experienced a 0.1% decline as markets braced for business activity reports. Meanwhile, companies like Porsche and Entain faced their own financial hurdles, impacting trading sentiment.

