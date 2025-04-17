Left Menu

European Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Disappointment

European shares fell after the ECB cut interest rates amid trade tensions, with investors analyzing corporate earnings. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped, influenced by underperforming stocks like Hermes. Defence stocks saw significant losses, while Siemens Energy surged following a positive earnings forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:21 IST
European Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Disappointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, European shares continued their decline as the European Central Bank's rate cut failed to bolster confidence amid ongoing trade tensions. Investors closely examined corporate earnings reports for clues on the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies.

The European Central Bank reduced interest rates for the seventh time in a year, lowering the deposit rate to 2.25%. This move aims to bolster a struggling economy, hindered by trade tariffs and uncertainty impacting consumption and investment. According to Natasha May, a global market analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the ECB's strategy seems appropriate given the uncertain global trade outlook, although it could be more decisive considering economic conditions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.3%, although it's poised for a weekly increase of 4%. Indices across Germany, France, Spain, and the UK also experienced declines between 0.2% and 0.8%. Notably, France's luxury retailer Hermes saw shares drop by 2.9%, following a rare sales miss, echoing reports from LVMH of unmet sales expectations. Analysts have revised down European corporate profitability forecasts due to fallout from Trump's trade confrontations, elevating market volatility reminiscent of early COVID-19 disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025