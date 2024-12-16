JK Cement Expands with New Grinding Unit in Bihar

JK Cement, one of India's leading cement manufacturers, has embarked on a new chapter with the groundbreaking ceremony for its Grey Cement Grinding Unit in Buxar, Bihar. This expansion is a part of the company's strategic plan to solidify its presence in Eastern India and support the region's infrastructure and economic growth.

The event highlighted the commencement of extensive projects aimed at meeting the demands of Bihar's growing market. The foundation stone was laid by Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, and other key executives, asserting the company's dedication to delivering world-class cement products to this vibrant region.

The Buxar unit, with a proposed capacity of 3.00 MTPA, is set to bolster JK Cement's national reach, complementing its existing facilities. This expansion, requiring over ₹500 crore investment, will enhance production capabilities to over 30 MTPA by next year, aligning with the company's growth strategy and supporting rapid infrastructural development in Bihar.

