Innovation at Its Wheel: Avisa Automotive Drives Street Vendor Empowerment

Paresh Mistry, a graduate of Woxsen University, has secured funding totaling 18 lakhs for his startup, Avisa Automotive. The funding from IIT Hyderabad and STP Pune supports the development of an electric utility vehicle aimed at transforming street vendors' lives in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:37 IST
Paresh Mistry, a Woxsen University alumnus, has recently won significant investments to elevate his startup, Avisa Automotive. Securing a total of 18 lakhs in funding, the grants were awarded from IIT Hyderabad's ITIC Incubator and Pune's Science and Technology Park.

These funds are instrumental in the development of Avisa Automotive's innovative electric utility vehicle, intended to empower Indian street vendors. The compact vehicle assists in diverse vending activities, supporting vendors in expanding their reach and boosting their livelihoods.

Mistry emphasizes the vital contributions of Woxsen University's supportive environment and faculty, which fostered his entrepreneurial spirit. Avisa Automotive's goal is to provide sustainable, efficient solutions that would not only increase the earnings of street vendors but also enhance their overall quality of life.

