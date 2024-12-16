Left Menu

Nagad Cleared: Dhaka Court Dismisses Allegations Against Founder

Dhaka court dismisses allegations against Nagad's founder, Tanvir A Mishuk, citing lack of evidence. Accusations included financial irregularities and intimidation. Verdict clears Mishuk's name, affirming his and Nagad's credibility. Amid a successful audit by Bangladesh Bank, the case bolsters confidence in Nagad and the broader fintech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka (Bangladesh) | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:26 IST
Nagad Cleared: Dhaka Court Dismisses Allegations Against Founder
Dhaka Court Dismisses Allegations Against Nagad Founder Tanvir A Mishuk. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Dhaka has dismissed the complaint against Tanvir A Mishuk, the founder of leading mobile financial service provider Nagad, due to insufficient evidence. The allegations arose from concerns expressed by a Bangladesh Bank-appointed administrator regarding an intimidating WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Mishuk.

Upon legal examination, the court found the claims unfounded and acquitted Mishuk, reinforcing his professional reputation. Founded in 2019, Nagad has notably become a fintech giant in Bangladesh with over 90 million customers and achieving unicorn status through its unique revenue-sharing model that significantly benefits the government.

Coinciding with this legal verdict, a separate audit by Bangladesh Bank concluded that Nagad adhered to regulatory compliance, dismissing all allegations of financial misconduct. This outcome is a vital endorsement of Nagad's adherence to transparency and compliance, promising a bright future for the company and the fintech sector in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024