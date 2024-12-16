Left Menu

Border Barriers: A Struggle of Concrete and Surveillance on the U.S.-Canada Line

Concrete barriers mark the U.S.-Canada border to deter vehicle crossings, yet foot traffic continues. Canadian authorities bolster monitoring, as politicians and experts consider effectiveness. Local residents monitor crossings, noting a recent uptick in northbound movement, as Canada braces for increased migration amid U.S. immigration policy pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:32 IST
Border Barriers: A Struggle of Concrete and Surveillance on the U.S.-Canada Line
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

On a rural stretch of the U.S.-Canada border, six Lego-like concrete blocks signal the limits of vehicular passage amid swirling snow. Despite the deterrent, foot traffic persists as migrants bypass the barriers. Collaborative efforts with President Joe Biden's administration aim to stop unauthorized border crossings, but Canadian authorities concede some limitations.

Canadian Royal Mounted Police (RCMP) have enhanced border surveillance with cameras and sensors, yet admit they cannot fully halt the movement. Migration numbers reveal a stark contrast, with about 1,000 attempts intercepted by Canadian forces compared to over 23,000 by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in the past year.

Migration experts question the efficiency of planned technology investments, as refugee advocates argue current policies increase migrant risk. Amid geopolitical tensions, Canadian officials emphasize the importance of perceived security at the border, as local citizens like Terry Rowe observe changes in crossing trends near their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024