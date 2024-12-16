Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. stock index futures climbed on optimism before a highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut. The focus is on Wednesday's rate decision and policymakers' projections for 2024. Stocks benefited from recent gains in AI-related shares and upcoming additions to the Nasdaq 100 index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:07 IST
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures made gains on Monday as investors anticipated a favorable Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this week, accompanied by key data releases that will influence future policy direction.

The Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year is set for Wednesday, with markets pricing in a strong likelihood of a 25 basis point cut. However, the primary concern remains the Fed's outlook for the upcoming year, especially with the release of the updated 'dot plot' forecasts. While there's strong economic growth and persistent inflation, expectations for aggressive future rate cuts are tapering.

Market movements were reflected in premarket trading, where Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose, marking continued gains for stocks linked to artificial intelligence and pro-business policies of the incoming administration. Notably, MicroStrategy, Palantir, and Axon Enterprise saw gains with future inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024